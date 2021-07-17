Nollywood actress Onyii Alex has been receiving congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues on social media

The movie star shared a video of the tastefully furnished interior of her recently acquired luxurious mansion

The house boasts of many rooms, well furnished and equipped living area with flatering light structures

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex is the latest Nigerian celebrity to acquire a multimillion naira home in the industry.

The actress recently became the owner of a tastefully furnished home and she took to Instagram to show off the interior.

Fans congratulate Onyii Alex on her new mansion Photo credit: @onyiialexx

Source: Instagram

The movie star shared the video which showed the exterior of the house to the beautiful living and dining area.

The video showed adequate views of the rooms, bar area, kitchen, bathrooms and her walk in closet.

Taking to the caption, the actress gave all the glory to God and thanked the videographer that put the video together for her.

"To God Almighty be the Glory.#THEBODYvilla #NWACHINEMERE. @mimz_interiors I don’t think a stranger would have done this better., you killed it bro. thanks. @tblack_cmf."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Onyii Alex

Celebrity friends and fans celebrated the actress over her new achievement.

Destinyetikoofficial:

"Burst everywhere baby. Congratulations boo."

Kunleremiofficial:

"Congratulations AL."

Official_mercyeke:

"Congratulations sis. Many more."

Didiekanem:

"Mad ooooo congrats girl."

Nayy____x:

"Awww Congrats mama."

Mevoo_euro:

"Congratulations girl more blessings from the Almighty."

Izzyaccessories:

"Wow, congratulations!!'

Bukola Adeeyo shows off mansion

Yoruba actress, Bukola Adeeyo acquired a beautiful home worth millions of naira. Although Bukola did not share the news on her social media page, friends of the actress took to their individual IG pages to celebrate with her.

A video showing the beautiful house was shared by actress Wumi Toriola who congratulated her friend.

From the sitting room to the bedroom, the dining table, the bar area, and her closet, the video showed different parts of the actress' lovely home.

Source: Legit.ng News