BBNaija 2019 star, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, recently shared her take on relationships and the kind of man she wants

The reality show star during a recent interview made it known that her market is expensive and her man should be rich and hardworking

Tacha said people have their specs and men should go for theirs, fans had a lot to say about her opinion

BBNaija star, Tacha, has made it known to members of the online community that her spec is a rich, hardworking and sweet man because her market is expensive.

In a recent interview on TVC’s Your View, the young lady contributed to the discussion on finding a partner and made the things she looks out for known to fans.

Tacha explained that her market is expensive, deliberate and very intentional and has to always look powerful.

BBNaija star Tacha says her market is expensive. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, the reality star said her kind of partner has to be rich, hardworking, considerate and sweet and God fearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to her, she is such a hard worker and loves it when her man encourages her.

Tacha then proceeded to advice men to go for their spec. She added that she might not be their spec and they might end up getting upset or embarrassed when they leave ladies in their level to go for others and start calling them different names.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to viral video

After Tacha made her spec known to fans and labelled her market as being expensive, internet users had a lot to say about it.

Read some of their comments below:

Official_riken_francis:

"Her spec her choice, make una go hug transformer."

B_rain_da:

"But she said the truth, go for your spec."

Meet_kunle:

"I have known Tacha before the BBN because I follow her. One thing about this lady is that she's very intentional and deliberate about her life and what she wants. I wasn't shocked when I saw her on Bbn back then. This lady will sell and advertise her things herself, she was aggressive about what she wanted. I remember she said she would go and rent hotels deliberately just to make her videos. She created controversies around herself to be knows and out there and she was super consistent. These trait in her is everything I liked. That's why she's successful. Wishing her the best going forward."

Rika_bee:

"I’m beginning to love this girl hard . I know some people wouldn’t be able to comprehend everything she said, but for me I caught it all, especially the “hard work” part.. Girl’s doing so well for herself, I’m proud."

Wisdomcounsellin:

"Moral Lesson: have a standard and stick with it. It actually helps others to raise their standard."

Interesting.

Tacha makes it rain dollars at comedian AY Makun's 50th birthday party

BBNaija 2019 star, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, joined a host of others to celebrate with top Nigerian comedian, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, at his 50th birthday party.

The comic actor and businessman clocked 50 on August 19 and organised an even bigger party to celebrate with his well-wishers on August 26.

The young reality star was spotted at the party having a good time with the celebrant on the dance floor. Not stopping there, Tacha also made it rain dollars on AY as they continued to dance.

Source: Legit.ng