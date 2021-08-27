Toyin Lawani has shared a behind-the-scenes video with her fans and followers in the online community

The video captured the moment she started feeling labour contractions in the middle of a family photoshoot with her kids

Lawani also penned an epistle about how her son, Tenor, kept her company just before an ambulance arrived to convey her to the hospital

It is indeed a moment of joy and happiness for popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, who recently welcomed a child with her hubby, Segun Wealth.

The new mum in a recent Instagram post narrated how she started feeling contractions moments before she welcomed the little one to the world.

Lawani posted a video in which she was spotted alongside her two kids, Tenor and Tiannah, during a family photoshoot session.

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani shares video showing how she went into labour. Photo: @tiannashplacemepire

The celebrity stylist explained that she started feeling contractions in the middle of the shoot and how her son pointed out that her water had burst.

She wrote:

"And this boy tenor just had all this to say. He even made me realize my water was leaking,I literally screamed in the car all the way and when we got to the apartment, I had to go peep ist , he came to the bathroom and said mom make sure you don’t pupu your baby into the toilet o."

The new mum also added that her son offered to help with the delivery process since he had watched it on YouTube.

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

Many were seen in the comment section hailing Lawani for staying strong even when she was just moments away from putting to bed.

Read comments sighted below:

marytanwa said:

iamtemade you even get your strength from? God bless you mama."

iamtemade said:

mhizbimpsyn oo strong."

mhizbimpsyn said:

"Your strength is on another level."

blck_emmy said:

chimamanda_rachael yanga get horn….you are a goddess. Even in labour or this few moments, u still dress wear make up, heat no dey do you?"

chimamanda_rachael said:

"Aunty Toyin you are strong,you are wise,you are worth beyond the thousand reasons why,nobody is perfect aunty ,but u are perfect to me n i pray to b strong n hardworking like u....congrats to ur family on d arrival of d latest angel in d world."

