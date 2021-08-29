The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently mourning the death of some of its officials

The party has lost key leaders in the state in the last few weeks which include its chairman, secretary, among others

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, has commiserated with the party

Ikeja - The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Sunday, August 29 commiserated with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the loss of its officials.

The PDP recently lost Dr. Michael Dominic; chairman, Prince Muiz Shodipe Dosunmu; secretary, Alhaji Monsuru Ajagbe; Lagos West vice-chairman, Yeye Shola Oladehinbo; women leader and the party's local government chairmen for Badagry, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus had earlier sent his commiserations to the party in the state. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Speaker Obasa urged the party to remain strong, noting that it must have been a painful and solemn period for its members.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the departed, Obasa urged the party at the various levels to take solace in the fact that the departed officials had played their roles for the growth and progress of democracy in the state and the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Part of the statement sent to Legit.ng by the Speaker's spokesman, Eromosele Ebhomele, read:

“As religious people, we understand the place of the Divine God in everything that we do. We believe that God gives and takes. We only pray for His mercies at all times.

“As politicians, we also understand the roles we all play for the progress of our state or the nation. Irrespective of our political differences, we are, first, human beings with blood and water inside us.

“As human beings, the least expected of us is to constantly show compassion, have human feelings, and show love to one another.

“It is on these notes that I commiserate with the PDP and its officials both at the national and Lagos state levels over the demise of their colleagues in the state.”

The Speaker further urged the party not to abandon all those left behind by the departed as this is the time to show them, love.

Recall that Obasa recently led some members of the Lagos Assembly to visit a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London.

Those on the entourage of the Speaker were Temitope Adewale; chairman committee on transportation, Nureni Akinsanya; chairman committee on physical planning and urban development, as well as Sylvester Ogunkelu, chairman committee on overseas investments.

After the visit, Obasa declared that Tinubu is hale and hearty contrary to some media reports suggesting the former governor was bed-ridden.

Earlier, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ekiti state counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi visited the former governor.

Tinubu had undergone knee surgery in London and his aides say he is recuperating.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had also visited Tinubu.

Source: Legit