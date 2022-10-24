The re-election bid of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa gathers momentum

This is as the lawmakers in the state have declared their full support for Obasa's re-emergence as speaker in 2023

According to the lawmakers, Obasa has shown a mastery of the legislative practice hence he deserved to occupy the seat again

Two ranking members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun and Mojeed Fatai Adebola, have promised to champion the re-election of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the House when a new session begins in 2023.

Hon. Tobun and Fatai, representatives of Epe Constituency 1 and Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I respectively, said this in separate statements in which they further rebutted a claim by some bloggers that they were eyeing the seat of the headship of the Assembly.

Lagos lawmakers declare support for Obasa to return as Speaker in 2023. Photo credit: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

Recall that their colleague, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, had earlier denied being interested in the speakership of the House.

Why Obasa should be re-elected as speaker, lawmakers give reason

In his own statement, Tobun said he had no reason to think in the direction of speakership of the House but that one of his major preoccupations remains to support the current occupier who had shown a mastery of legislative practice thus placing Lagos on the global parliamentary map.

The lawmaker said he was not aware of any of such plans or consultations relating to matters of speakership ahead of 2023 and that he would never be party to any move against the progress of the Lagos legislature.

“I am totally in support of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa's good plans and vision for the legislature and the state at large.

“I am solidly behind any move that will help him achieve his goals and aspirations.

“I have a great relationship with the Speaker and I support his re-election to office as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I will continue to support him and also contribute my quota to any idea that will help him achieve his vision for the development of the Lagos legislature and the state at large," Tobun's statement read.

While urging members of the public as well as the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disregard what he described as fake news,

He added:

“I, Abiodun Mustainu Tobun, hereby dissociate myself from any story connecting me to such plans.

“I am not aware of such sinister moves, plots or consultations related to matters regarding speakership and I will never be a party to any conversation that is against the success and progress of the head of this legislature, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa."

He called on those peddling the fake news to desist because they would continue to fail.

"We are more focused on our collective and individual successes at the coming general elections from that of the presidency to the State Houses of Assembly.

"I hereby reaffirm my loyalty to the 'Speaking Speaker' of the Lagos State House of Assembly," Tobun said.

Fatai debunks claim of plan to impeach Speaker Obasa

On his part, Fatai while debunking the claim, declared that he remained confident in the leadership style of the Speaker.

According to him, Rt. Hon. Obasa has remained exemplary in the administration of the House and thus, must be supported for a more prosperous Lagos.

He described the Lagos Assembly as the most peaceful in Nigeria adding that he remains focused on delivering his primary duty of lawmaking as well as ensuring victory for all the candidates of the APC in Lagos State in the 2023 election.

