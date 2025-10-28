A group of theives stole an ATM and didappeared with it as video of the operation trends on social media

The police is now hunting for the theives who came for the operation with telehandler which was used to remove the cash machine

A video circulating on social media shows how the ATM was removed and loaded into another vehicle

A group of theives appear to have successfully stolen an ATM after removing it from where it was installed.

A video seen on social media shows how the theives carried out the operation and left the place.

The thieves removed the ATM with a telehandler. Photo credit: Getty Images/Dina Ivanova and BBC.

In the video which was posted by the Daily Mail UK, the alleged thieves reportedly came with telehandler which helped to dig out the cash machine.

The ATM is installed at a Sansbury's store Brooklands Square, UK according to the police which is now hunting for the thieves.

The ATM was removed and loaded into another vehicle, after which it zoomed off, the BBC reports.

The police said:

"We are investigating a burglary that occurred at Sainbury's in Brooklands Square overnight. At approximately 0050hrs this morning, a digger was used to force entry into the shop, causing significant damage in order to steal the ATM. There is currently a scene watch in place and increased police presence in the area."

The ATM was allegedly stolen from the Sansbury's. Photo: BBC.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as thieves steal ATMKeith Mason

"It’s not a digger it was a telehandler they used if the police can’t identify a piece of equipment what hope do they hold of catching anyone."

Cheryl Norman said:

"Im certain i passed this digger/telehandler last night at 11pm. It was on the A5 coming from Towcester direction. I remember thinking how odd to see it just going along in the dark with barely any lights on."

Chris Ogilvie said:

"If only there were cameras placed strategically by the roadside where vehicles could be seen and tracked."

Stefan Rares Fabian said:

"Same people likely .. shame as it was the only one in the area."

Allison Doidge said:

How many times have they done monkston park and never been caught?!"

Mark Cheedle said:

"How many of these are going to happened before someone gets hurt! They are happening everywhere in UK!"

Mike Bennett said:

"Just seen it, absolutely destroyed front of the shop, potentially could collapsed the flats above complete morons."

Wendy Tipper said:

"Common thing now. Bank near my family in Horncastle Lincs was done the other week same way."

@Karin Bose said:

"Juat went to go get some shopping and what a mess."

Uncle Hamudi said:

"The damage to their car alone won’t be enough to cover what’s in the ATM. Also why not just sell the forklift I’m pretty sure they cost more than what’s in the ATM."

