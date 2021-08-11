Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed rumors that he planning to return to office

The former Edo Governor dissociated himself from a statement circulating that plans were being made to return him as the national chairman of APC

Oshiomhole, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, August 11, denied plotting a comeback as widely reported in the media

More than a year after suffering a crucial defeat in court, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has distanced himself from the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

The Nation reports that the former Edo state governor in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, August 11, by his media aide, Victor Oshioke denied any plan to return as the national chairman of APC.

While describing the speculation as false, Oshiomhole reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC under the leadership of Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe state.

He dissociated himself from a statement credited to Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze who was quoted to have said Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, and others were plotting to return him to office.

The former APC Chairman recalled the role Keyamo played in the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) back in 2020.

Oshiomhole said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is now a member of the APC and self-styled aide of Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi.

Oshiomhole recalled Keyamo was in the forefront and provided legal support through his legal assistants in court and argued on behalf of those that filed cases for his removal.

“Keyamo also offered legal advice on the legality of the NEC that was convened for the dissolution of the Oshiomhole led National Working Committee of APC and emergence of the Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee.

Supreme Court dashes Oshiomhole's hope, dismisses appeal filed by ex-APC national chairman

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Oshiomhole. The apex court also dismissed the prayer of the ex-caretaker committee chairman of the party in Rivers state, Igo Aguma over his sack by the Court of Appeal.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Amina Augie, the court upheld the December 29, 2020 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which set aside an earlier judgment of the high court of Rivers state that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter being an internal affair of the party.

The Supreme Court said the judgment in the appeal by Aguma should be applied to the one filed by Oshiomhole in which the ex-APC national chairman, among others, queried the jurisdiction of the appeal court in Abuja to have heard the case.

Source: Legit