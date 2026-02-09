A Nigerian man has shown netizens an item that he found inside his plate of soup while he was about to consume it at night

Expressing disbelief about the item found in the soup, he stated that death came knocking on his door, but mercy said no

Internet users joined the man in thanking God that he escaped what would have been disastrous, with some suggesting the source of the item

A Nigerian man, Nwakibea Bright, has drawn the public's attention to an item that was found in his plate of soup at night.

He found a hook in his soup and shared a photo of the item on Facebook.

A man finds a hook inside his plate of soup at night. Photo Credit: Nwakibea Bright

Source: Facebook

Man reacts to finding hook in his soup

According to Bright, death came knocking on his door, but God's mercy countered it. He feared he would have met his untimely end if the hook had not been discovered in time.

He appreciated Jesus for sparing his life and giving him another chance to live. His Facebook post read:

"Death came knocking last night, but mercy said no.... Imagine what we saw in our plate of soup. That would have been my last supper. Thank you Jesus for giving me another opportunity to live."

Social media users were blown away and appreciated God for saving Bright from what would have been a serious problem.

A man discovers a hook inside his plate of soup. Photo Credit: Nwakibea Bright

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

People react to man's discovery in soup

Legit.ng has compiled some social media reactions to what the man found below:

Queen Esther Okoye said:

"Thank God for deliverance."

Austin Nwakibie said:

"Glory be to almighty God."

Precious Reuben said:

"That pin is from suckerfish.

"Thank God oo."

Lustraline Ezinne Enyiason said:

"Thank God ooh.

"You will live long, Man of God."

Chris Lawrence said:

"Thank God for your life, bro."

Emmanuel Oluwuihe said:

"That means you didn't open the fish to remove bones before cooking? Pls next time do, no matter how neat and boneless the fish may look.

"Thank God oooo hmmm, may the fish we want to eat never eat us ooo Amen."

Prince Okeke said:

"I thank God for you, my brother.

"Not your portion."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had cried out after finding a needle inside the meat she purchased.

Man finds hook in soup he ordered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had found a big hook in a soup he ordered in a restaurant.

The young man had only gone halfway into the egusi mixed with bitterleaf delicacy served him when the discovery was made. Upon finding the hook in his meal, he called the attention of the restaurant owner, who apologised for the anomaly.

Sharing photos of the hook, the man said couldn't help but get lost in thought of what would have happened if he had swallowed the item. He wondered what would have been his fate if he had swallowed the hook by mistake and it got stuck in his throat. His post sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng