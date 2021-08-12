The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has berated the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole was quoted to have accused Keyamo of being one of the arrowheads for his removal from office

Keyamo, however, noted that his comment on the crisis rocking the ruling party was meant to restore peace and love back to the APC

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, has reacted following a comment reportedly made by the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, against him over his removal from the office.

PM News reports that a new defector to the APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, had allegedly commented that Keyamo and others were plotting to bring Oshiomhole back as national chairman of the party.

Festus Keyamo has berated Adams Oshiomhole over his comments against him. Credit: Festus Keyamo.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Oshiomhole, however, noted that it would be frivolous for any right-thinking person to assume that Keyamo who actively supported his removal as national chairman of the party, would now plot to bring him back to office.

In his reactions, Kayamo, in a statement signed by his special assistant on media, Tunde Moshood, said his recent remark on the crisis rocking the ruling was borne out of patriotism and love for his party, even as he described as unnecessary, Oshiomhole’s attack on him.

Oshiomhole is suffering from his political misfortunes

He said Oshiomhole was being hunted by his political misfortunes and disappointments in his home state in recent times, which he said he neither was responsible nor contributed to.

The statement read:

“We have been alerted about a press statement making the rounds credited to one Victor Oshioke issued on behalf of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and titled ‘Leave Oshiomhole out of APC leadership debate."

He said that the story of the political tussle between Governor Obaseki and Oshiomhole in Edo state is so well documented that he does not need to remind Nigerians about it.

The human rights lawyer noted that the cases they filed against each other raged from Benin to Abuja and other parts of the country, adding that he never filed a single case in court, nor was his chambers or juniors in chambers used in any of the cases.

Vanguard also reports that Oshiomhole denied plans to return to his former seat, saying those who are making such allegations are doing so for selfish purposes.

Oshiomhole says he is not interested in returning as APC national chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that more than a year after leaving the position of national chairman of the APC, Oshiomhole distanced himself from the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

It was reported that the former Edo state governor in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 11, by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, denied any plan to return as the national chairman of APC.

He dissociated himself from a statement credited to Chief Eze who was quoted to have said Festus Keyamo and others were plotting to return him to office.

Source: Legit Newspaper