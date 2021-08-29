Nigerian politician and businessman, Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo, has celebrated gaining admission to Paris School of Business for his master's degree

The successful businessman inspired people that they can achieve a lot in life with hard work and determination

Eghosa started selling used clothes before expanding his business; today, he's a distributor for top designer brands

A Nigerian politician and businessman, Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo, has taken to social media to inspire people that they can achieve success in life through hard work and dedication.

Legit.ng notes that Eghosa, who hails from Benin City, the Edo state capital, is the founder of Etek Luxury.

Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo is a successful Nigerian businessman. Photo credit: @etek_notions

How it all started

Taking to his Instagram page to share his story, the businessman said life was hard for him at a young age and he had to struggle to get to where he is today.

According to him, he was never going to give up and he kept on assuring himself that he would make it in life.

In his words:

Man who used tshares success story in the fashion business. Without having much capital, I started selling used clothes, popularly known as 'okrika.'"

He would travel from Benin City to Benin Republic and Togo to buy cheap clothes and sell in his hometown.

In his words:

"It was a very daunting task. I was resilient. I kept pushing hard and getting clients."

He expands his business

Eghosa moved from selling okrika to selling designers.

He said:

"Thereafter, I expanded the business.From selling okrika, I moved up to selling designers. Getting clients wasn't easy too but I ensured I get the best clothes, deliver to clients and maintain the relationships. Over the years, I have developed good marketing techniques and now have customers trooping in.I have also used the social media, especially Instagram to my advantage."

Gaining admission to Paris School of Business

The businessman gained admission to Paris School of Business for his master's degree in Luxury and Fashion Management

In his words:

"It is one of the world's prestigious school of business. Now, I no longer sell used clothes (okrika) but rather a major distributor of global brands like Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Karl laggerfeld etc and I look forward to birthing my own fashion brand some day."

He urged people to keep pushing no matter the challenges they face, adding that they should never say never.

