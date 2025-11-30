A Nigerian man has made a statement after watching a viral video of a popular naval officer, Lt. Yerima

The man mentioned something he noticed after watching the full clip, which has now gone viral online

Many people who watched the video also spoke about the officer and made a lot of statements about him

A Nigerian man has noticed something rare in the video of viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, and his wife, which recently made its way online hours back.

Details of his marriage to his wife recently became available on social media and many people have reacted to the clip.

Nigerian man notices behavior of Lt. Yerima in wedding clip. Photo source: Twitter/primeYoLegacy

Source: Twitter

Nigerian speaks about Lt. Yerima

Legit.ng, in a recent post, confirmed the marriage of the naval officer, Lt. Yerima, to his wife, which is said to have taken place in Kaduna.

As the news continues to trend, a Nigerian man has mentioned something he noticed in the video of Lt. Yerima and his wife.

According to a post he made available via his page, @primeYoLegacy on a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned what he noticed in the viral clip.

The said video, which has gone viral, shows Lt. Yerima sitting close to his wife, with an elderly woman sitting between them.

When the man came across the video, he shared what he noticed.

Nigerian man points out surprising detail in Lt. Yerima’s marriage video. Photo source: Twitter/primeYoLegacy

Source: Twitter

He said:

"Love is one powerful tool… see as a whole soldier comport and gentle. Congratulations to them."

He mentioned that the officer was gentle and comported himself during the process.

Many individuals who watched the trending video also spoke about the naval officer in the comment section of the video.

Reactions as Lt. Yerima gets married

@Ikenga_ said:

"Fan account. I am a Christian, and this is so beautiful. I see respect, humility and commitment in both of them. Congratulations brave man. God bless."

@charliebeato noted:

"If you survive that Wike encounter, marriage no fit fear you."

@ModernMultiEntr added:

"Congratulations to Lieutenant A.M. Yerima. Wishing the couple love, happiness, and blessings in their new journey together."

@iamfemikiti shared:

"This guy life was private until that incident with Wike happened lol."

@CallmeElowalok_ noted:

"The military naval officer who organised soldiers to stop Nyesom Wike from destroying someone's property."

@Achemedez stressed:

"Military should make this guy their ambassador. It's someone like him that would make youth to want to join the army."

@Abdulgafar_Kb shared:

"Where all those girls wey been de use AI upload themselves with Yerima...?"

@blessingoscar77 noted:

"He don sharply go marry make he for give wife belle incase them assassinate am he go don get next of kin."

@seanelhadji said:

"Anyone who confronts Wike can confront anything any circumstance in life, Mr Yerima will surely suceed in marraige!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a classmate of Naval Officer Yerima, who recently went viral after clashing with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, shared an emotional message online.

Nigerian man reacts to Lt. Yerima video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man and several others reacted to a fresh video of naval officer Lt. Yerima, which surfaced weeks after his clash with FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

In the video, Yerima was seen entering a plane, and something in his trouser caught the attention of viewers, sparking widespread reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng