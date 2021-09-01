Popular actor Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos has taken to social media with an inspirational post as he finally becomes a landlord

The thespian who recently clocked a new age disclosed that owning his mansion did not just happen in a day

The funny actor also urged fans to stay true to their hustle, work hard and always put God first in their affairs

September kicked off on a beautiful note for actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos as he became a landlord.

Taking to his Instagram page, he showed off the beautiful exterior of the house, an indication that the interior is tastefully furnished.

Okon whose street is named after him also used his process as an inspiration for his fans and colleagues.

Ime Bishop Umoh flaunts newly completed house Photo credit: @okonlagos

Little Rome

Okon in his post disclosed that his mansion, which he called 'little rome' was not built in a day, and gave God the glory.

He continued that he just wanted to build a small house, big enough to accommodate his family and he finally achieved the goal.

The funny actor then used the rest of the writeup to motivate people to stay true to their legitimate hustle and put in the required work.

He noted that appearance is not reality and people shouldtake their time and try not to get drowned by societal pressure.

He wrote:

"Guys sometime ago, I thought it good to build me a small house, but big enough for a little more than two ( @mrs_imebishop and I ). I’m done and this is it! Be steady on your grind but pls try and make it legit. Work hard as if no amount of prayer can help and pray hard as if no amount of hard work can help. Don’t get drowned by social pressure. Appearance is not reality."

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Okon

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Big Big congratulations"

fiokee:

"Proud of you bro. Congratulations and more wins for you."

walteranga:

"Congratulations my brother you opened the way for us to follow, no be today race"

igosave:

"Congrats man like Bishop"

chachaekefaani:

"Big Congratulations"

realvictorosuagwu:

"Congratulations Brotherly. I am a witness"

