A young man has left netizens impressed with an incredible story of how he became a huge business owner from selling shoes on the streets.

Mark showing off one of his clothing stores. Photo: Mark Jnr Jere.

Source: Facebook

Mark Jnr Jere from Zambia shared a story on Facebook with photos of him showing where it all started and where he has got to.

From the photos, a young Mark could be seen seated on the street selling official footwear while seated on a stool.

The graduate from Evelyn Hone College also shared photos showing his three clothing stores that are beautiful to watch.

The young man went from selling official wear to casual and smart outfits cutting across every design.

In his caption, Mark said it took him nine years to get to where he is, and it was all hard work, nothing extraordinary.

He wrote:

"There is nothing extraordinary about me but the extraordinary work I put in. Nine years of hustle, we keep moving."

Many went on his comment section to congratulate him, with others saying they were inspired.

Here are a few:

Lawrence Sinkololwe wrote:

"Love the energy."

Fanwell Fundanga commented:

"Keep up the good work."

Havilah Shatewa :

"Continue working hard Mark Jnr Jere, God's saying your hustle."

Kaoma Chama said:

"Keep up the good work. Congratulations. I'm happy for you my friend."

