President Bola Tinubu has been urged to strengthen Nigeria's relationship with the international community

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, made the call while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

Victor was reacting to the US Congress public hearing where Pramila Jayapal, a federal lawmaker, warned President Donald Trump against his Christian genocide

The United States Congress public hearing, where Pramila Jayapal, a federal lawmaker, warned President Donald Trump against tagging the insecurity in Nigeria as Christian genocide, has received a fresh perspective from Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator.

Victor, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said that the public hearing highlighted the crisis in different parts of Nigeria. He urged the federal government to create an international partnership and ensure transparency in its fight against insecurity in the country.

Recall that the US president had earlier made the claim and redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern. Trump's allegation has gained global headlines and international condemnation. It has also been fact-checked, and the victims of insecurity in Nigeria have been confirmed not to be Christians but Nigerians of all faiths.

US senator amplifies Trump's allegation on Nigeria

US Senator Ted Cruz had amplified the allegation when he accused the Federal Government of allowing the massacre of Christians. He claimed that Nigeria is the top country in the world where Christians are being persecuted, citing deaths and churches destroyed by extremist groups.

Recently, Trump threatened military action in Nigeria and directed the US Department of Defence to prepare for "possible action" in Nigeria. He alleged that Christians were being killed in Nigeria and called on the government to swiftly stop the killings.

Speaking at the US Congress's public hearing, Representative Pramila Jayapal posited that those being prosecuted in Nigeria are not only Christians, but multiple groups, urging that Americans should not be simplistic in their definition of insecurity in the West African country.

Analyst speaks about the US public hearing

Victor, while commenting on the public hearing, called on the federal government to be committed to the protection of life and property across the country, irrespective of religion or tribe.

His statement reads:

"The US public hearing shows that Nigeria’s security challenges have become a global concern. The discussions highlighted the scale of violence in different parts of the country and the need for better protection of citizens.

"While some American lawmakers emphasised human rights and religious freedom, others called for deeper cooperation, not interference.

"For Nigeria, the hearing should be taken as an opportunity to build international partnerships, improve transparency in the fight against insecurity, and show commitment to reforms that protect all citizens regardless of tribe or religion."

Source: Legit.ng