According to The Whistler, Ayobami Ogunmoroti took to selling bean cakes after he had searched on YouTube on ideas on things he could sell.

The idea of selling akara had struck his mind and he hadn't looked back ever since.

Ayobami said he has never worked for anybody in his life

Ayobami who graduated from University of Nigeria, Nsukka with a degree in political science also revealed that he has never worked for anyone all his life.

The Ekiti state indigene told The Whistler that his akara job gives him happiness.

“I have never worked for anybody in my life. So, employment, was never in my calculations. To start with, I don’t have anyone to look up to. In my student union days, I had a lot of rapport with politicians because I did a lot of projects.

"I even went in to publishing a magazine. I was able to pay school fees for indigent school pupils, buy sandals, school uniforms for them from my solicitations to Professors, Politicians and businessmen in our communities.

“So, on graduation, people expected me to capitalize on those networks of relationships. But the point was that, by the time I graduated, I had already put a lady in the family way. So, I thought to myself that I needed to be responsible and looking for non-existent job was not wise at all."

With his akara business, the 31-year-old is able to save between N80k-N100k monthly after subtracting business expenses.

Ayobami rated the business above public sector work

Ayobami, the last born in a family of seven is of the opinion that his akara business is way better than a public sector job.

According to him, while the akara business affords him passing an inheritance to his kids, a public sector job leaves one at the mercy of pensions only.

"My ambition is to build a business around frying Akara such that my children will have something to inherit unlike my father that could not bequeath any such thing to me.

“I reasoned that if I secure a civil service job, it would not be something that my children can inherit. The best that can come from it is my pension which will be personal to me."

