Uche Secondus has been accused of being involved in anti-party activities by Peoples Democratic Party Women Caucus in Andoni local government

Going further, the women alleged that Secondus wants to obtain an injunction to challenge his suspension in a court in Nasarawa state

According to them, they expect the embattled national chairman who was recently suspended to defend himself in Rivers state

More troubles loom for the suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

This follows an accusation levelled against him by the women caucus in Andoni local government area of Rivers state.

According to the women, Secondus is having close ties with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Punch Newspaper reports.

Rivers PDP women have accused Uche Secondus of anti-party activities. Photo: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement by the caucus president, Ms Doris Owaji, and Secretary, Mrs Beauty Samuel, Guardian newspaper added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The statement was titled ‘Secondus’ unholy alliance with APC exposed.’

The statement read in part:

”We are appalled by the decision of Prince Uche Secondus, who has been restrained by a competent court from parading himself as the national chairman of our party, to procure a court order challenging his suspension from Nasarawa State judiciary.

“We have no doubt that Mr Secondus’ decision to file a suit in Nasarawa State proves that he must have entered into a conspiracy with the APC to thwart PDP’s quest to win the 2023 general elections."

Akinwonmi declares self authentic PDP acting national chairman

Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the deputy national chairman of the PDP, has said that he is the authentic national boss of the opposition party.

Akinwonmi made this claim after it was reported that his northern counterpart, Senator Sulaiman Nazif, arrived at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, parading himself as Secondus' replacement.

Stating that he is a man of peace and that things in the PDP are under control, he called on all stakeholders to work for the unity and progress of the party.

Former PDP governors, others lobby to produce Secondus’ successor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former governors on the platform of the PDP were lobbying for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks.

The ex-PDP governors took the step as preparations for the party's national convention continue.

The former governors also proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests.

2023 presidency: Obasanjo coaches PDP on choice of candidate

In another report, the PDP National Working Committee recently reached out to former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the best presidential candidate the party should field in 2023.

In response, he asked the party to consider the pedigree of those aspiring to lead the country in 2023 before picking its presidential candidate.

He gave the advice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday, August 19.

Source: Legit Newspaper