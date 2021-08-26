Prince Uche Secondus' suspension as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been quashed

Justice Nusirat Umar of the Kebbi state high court on Thursday, August 26, however, restored Secondus as PDP chairman

According to the judge, Secondus is granted a leave to continue exercising all the constitutional powers as the chairman

Kebbi, Kebbi - Barely two days after he was removed, the Kebbi state high court ordered Uche Secondus to return to his position as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Punch reports that the presiding judge, Justice Nusirat Umar, said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

A Kebbi court has restored Uche Secondus as the PDP national chairman. Credit: PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that she gave the order in a suit brought before her in Birnin Kebbi in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021.

She said:

“An order of this honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of chairman of PDP (second defendant) as enshrined in both 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice."

Channels TV also reports that the three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicants in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.

Following the Rivers court order suspending Secondus, the Board of Trustees of the PDP had ratified the party’s deputy national chairman (south), Yemi Akinwonmi, as the acting national chairman of the party in line with the party’s constitution.

Governor Tambuwal steps in, suggests a way forward PDP crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that for the second time in about two weeks, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) would be holding a meeting amid its leadership crisis.

It was reported that this meeting was fixed by the chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, through the director-general, C.I.D Maduabum.

The decision to convene such a high-profile meeting was made after the Sokoto governor consulted with his colleagues, that is, the 13 state chief executives.

