Skit maker Oga Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, has also shared a video of himself with rapper Odumodu Blvck's mother

In the heartwarming video, the skit maker was spotted on his knees as Odumodu Blvck's mother anointed him

Sabinus' video comes barely a few days after a video of Odumodu Blvck's mother anointing footballers Osimhen and Boniface

Rapper Odumodu Blvck's mother is gaining attention over her meeting with some popular Nigerian celebrities. Skit maker and content creator Oga Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, has joined the list.

In a recent video shared via his official TikTok page, Sabinus shared a video of himself with Odumodu Blvck's mother.

The short clip captured Sabinus on his knees as Odumodu Blvck's mother prayed and anointed him.

Captioning the video, Sabinus wrote, "Mama Odumodu don rub me oil wey dey bring more grace."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians reacted to a viral video of Odumodu Blvck’s mum blessing Nigerian footballers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface during a courtesy visit.

In the footage, the footballers, back home for summer break after a long European season, were spotted at Odumodu’s house enjoying a meal of Eba and Egusi soup before being anointed by the rapper’s mother.

The video Odumodu Blvck's mother praying and anointing Sabinus is below:

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Oga Sabinus visited Victor Osimhen at his Lagos mansion and was spotted in the garage with some other influencers.

Sabinus rested his back on Osimhen's Lamborghini Urus, acting surprised while pressing his phone, possibly after discovering the SUV cost about ₦369 million.

Reactions as Sabinus meets Odumodu Blvckk's mother

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared different comments about the video. Read the reactions below:

hugomarley15 said:

"Any mistake you have made that closed the door of favor in your life, by the mercy of God, let that door be open now."

Sampapito reacted:

"I don’t allow anyone touch my head anyhow."

A N O I N T E D said:

"Mama of my joy giver chai I need see this woman."

Sabit Media commented:

"she fit carry your grace give her son. dey play with you God gift."

Deflowz said:

"No wonder Odumodu de sing spiritual song the mother is behind him."

zannah Alkali said:

"Finally sabinus don receive blessing now women no go show my man shege brotherhood abeg think positive abeg."

Itz Godman Bisted Paul said:

"this oil wey mama odumodu the rub every body so I no come understand ooh."

Bright01c said:

"Now you no go de enter problem again o hahahaha."

____ochuko____ commented:

"lol for me this thing no da necessary, this men na star already."

Sabinus celebrates his wife's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oga Sabinus penned an adorable birthday message to his wife, Ciana Chapman.

The skit maker shared lovely pictures of his wife, who he described as his beautiful life partner.

His post stirred reactions from many of his colleagues as well as followers, as many teased him.

