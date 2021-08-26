Suspected robbers have launched a daring attack in Ondo state which led to the death of a police officer and a driver

The gunmen shot the driver of a bullion van and the policeman to death on Wednesday, August 25, and carted away an undisclosed amount of money

The Ondo state police command has confirmed the attack, adding that efforts are ongoing to arrest the criminals

Ore, Ondo state - The police command in Ondo state has reportedly confirmed the attack on a bullion van in Ore by unknown gunmen.

Daily Nigerian reported that the police also confirmed the killing of the bullion van driver and a policeman during the attack.

The police command in Ondo state confirms the attack on a bullion van in Ore by unknown gunmen.

Legit.ng gathers that the attack occurred on Wednesday evening, August 25, in the Costain axis of the commercial town of Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state.

Recall that the attack occurred barely two weeks after a bullion van was also attacked in the Emure-Ile axis of the state by suspected armed robbers.

An eye witness said:

“The dare-devil armed robbers opened fire on the bullion van which was carrying an undisclosed amount of money and the police escort car.

“The bullion van driver and a policeman were shot dead in the process while the undisclosed amount of money in the bullion van was carted away by the gunmen after the attack.”

DSP Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the ugly incident said that the police are on the trail of the assailants, PM News also reported.

She said that investigation has begun, urging residents with useful information to assist the police in the investigation that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the attack is the third in six weeks, as no fewer than four policemen had so far been killed in such attacks.

