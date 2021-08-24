Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been commended for the establishment of the State Security Network better known as Amotekun

The new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 17, Ene Okon, gave this commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor’s office in Alagbaka, Akure

Okon hailed Akeredolu for laying a solid foundation for community policing with the creation of Amotekun and the relentless role he played

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been commended for the creation of the local security network better known as Amotekun.

The Punch reports that the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Ene Okon commended the Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his doggedness in the creation of Amotekun.

Okon stated that Akeredolu had laid a solid foundation for community policing with the establishment of Amotekun.

Police AIG Ene Okon appreciated Governor Akeredolu’s effort in the creation of the Zone 17, and thanked him for the numerous works done in the zonal headquarters. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

He gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“I know Ondo was one of the endangered states in term of farmers/herders clashes. But the story has changed. Ondo is now one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

"You have made the job of the police and other security agencies simple. I know I am coming here to rest because you have done most of the job."

The Sun also reports that the AIG Okon further appreciated Governor Akeredolu’s effort in the creation of Zone 17 and thanked him for the numerous works done in the zonal headquarters.

The governor, in his remarks, explained that Amotekun was not established to compete but to work and complement the existing security agencies.

His words:

“Amotekun is established by law. Let us all work together. It is clear that the essence of creation of Amotekun is community policing."

Insecurity in Nigeria: Villagers Stockpile Arms for Self-Defence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that some communities in northwest and north-central have started resulting in self-help in the battle against bandits, terrorists and other criminals.

As a result of this, they have started contributing money to buy guns and other weapons to protect themselves.

According to the report, wealthy individuals are also reportedly buying personal guns to protect themselves against aggression or buying weapons for groups.

Source: Legit.ng