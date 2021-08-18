Armed robbers have attacked a bullion vain in Ondo state, shooting a Nigerian police officer in the process

The suspects left the the scene of the incident immediately they realized the van was not carrying cash

The Ondo state police command, however, assured members of the public that the criminals will soon be apprehended

Ondo - A report by Nigerian Tribune indicates that armed robbers attacked a bank bullion van around Emure-Ile junction along Akure/Owo Highway in Ondo state on Wednesday, August 18.

According to the report, said the suspects shoot at bullion van belonging to a commercial bank hitting one of the police escorts in the process.

Daredevil armed men again attacked another bullion van in Ondo state.

Source: Facebook

Confirming the incident to Channels TV via telephone, DSP Funmi Odunlami, the command spokesman said the bullion van was not carrying any cash when the attack occured.

Odunlami also noted that a team of policemen have been deployed to the area to apprehend the armed robbers.

Journalist, 2 others shot dead as robbers attack Ondo bank

Earlier, some armed robbers stormed a new generation bank in Ilara Mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state and killed a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye, a policeman and a motorcyclist during the attack.

Afuye was employed as spokesman of Elizade University. The report added that he was going to work when he ran into the robbery operation and was shot dead.

Speaking on the incident, the Ondo state police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that three persons were dead after robbers attacked the bank.

One feared dead as daredevil armed robbers attack 2 banks

Meanwhile, robbers on Thursday evening, August 5, attacked two commercial banks in Iree, Boripe local government area in Osun state.

One person was reportedly killed when scores of robbers invaded the community around 3:50 p.m, shooting sporadically into the air.

A resident identified as Fisayo said the robbers shot to scare people and invade the banks. The spokesperson for the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola has confirmed the incident.

Armed robbers attack bank, reportedly kill five persons in Osun state

In a related development, robbers stormed Okuku town in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun state and invaded a new generation bank in the community.

The armed robbers on Thursday, March 11, arrived at the bank around noon shooting sporadically into the air to create fear and scare residents away for them to perpetrate their crime.

The state police command's spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

