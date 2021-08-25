The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to abate as different factions of the party have instituted one case or the other against the national caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Bala Buni.

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than five litigations are dangling over the caretaker committee of the APC led by the Yobe state governor, inaugurated in June 2020.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have filed legal suits against Governor Mai Mala Buni. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that amid arguments for and against the status of the APC caretaker committee, dissatisfied parties have filed at least five suits in court with some challenging the recently scheduled congresses of the party.

These are the legal suits instituted against APC, Governor Buni:

1. A chieftain of the party, Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, in July approached an FCT High Court seeking an order stopping the congresses of the party in Imo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2. Another chieftain of the party, Kalu Kalu Agu, on July 30, filed an application before an FCT High Court demanding a restraining order against the ward congress, which was then scheduled for July 31.

3. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe state on August 12, asked a Federal High Court to sack Governor Mai Mala Buni and his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, from office and install Ambassador Umar Iliya in his place.

4. About 100 members of the APC on August 19, filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the status of the Buni-committee. They also sought the dissolution of the 13-member committee.

5. A chieftain of the APC in Kwara state, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has asked a high court in Ilorin to declare the party’s committee illegal.

Governor Buni gives crucial updates on the zoning of the APC presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Buni refuted the reports claiming the party has zoned the presidency to the southern part of the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

It was reported that the Yobe state governor said on Wednesday, August 18, that there was no iota of truth in the speculation making the rounds in a section of the media.

The report had alleged that the Buni-led caretaker committee had zoned the president to the south, vice president to the north, Senate president (south) and deputy Senate president (north).

Source: Legit.ng