The APC on Wednesday, August 18, denied zoning its presidential ticket to the southern part of the country

Governor Mai Mala Buni, the caretaker chairman of the APC, described as false the report making rounds that the ruling party has zoned its key positions

The debunked report had claimed that the APC had shared key elective positions between the north and the south

Damaturu, Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Buni, the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has refuted the reports claiming the party has zoned the presidency to the southern part of the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Guardian reported that the Yobe state governor said on Wednesday, August 18, that there was no iota of truth in the speculation making the rounds in a section of the media.

The report had alleged that the Buni-led caretaker committee had zoned the president to the south, Vice President to the north, Senate president (south) and deputy Senate president (north).

Others include House of Representatives speaker (north) and deputy speaker (south).

Governor Buni, however, described the alleged zoning as " absolutely false".

He said:

“This is absolutely false! Where was it done and at what occasion? This is a mere fabrication of the writer’s imagination. It is completely misleading.”

