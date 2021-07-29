One of the oldest traditional rulers in Nigeria, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien has clocked 97 years old

Prominent Nigerians have been sending their felicitations to the well-respected monarch who has stayed on the throne for 30 years

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has joined numerous Nigerians in wishing the traditional ruler well

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, on his 97th birth anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika on Thursday, July 29, Okowa remarked that the monarch had since ascending the throne, provided purposeful leadership for his people.

Governor Okowa (left) felicitated with the Asagba of Asaba who is now 97. Photo credit: Delta state government

Who is the Obi of Asaba?

He pointed out that it was on record that Asaba witnessed a comprehensive turnaround in infrastructural development, including environmental upgrades during Professor Edozien’s reign.

According to the governor, the Asaba monarch has in the past 30 years on the throne of his ancestors contributed immensely to making Asaba a home for all.

He added that the monarch deserved to be celebrated on this special occasion of his birth anniversary.

Okowa prayed that God would continue to bless the renowned traditional ruler with great wisdom, good health, and strength to continue leading the people of his kingdom.

He commended the erudite professor and monarch for his contributions to the prevalence of peace in the state and for being a good host to Deltans and Nigerians as the traditional ruler of the capital city of Delta.

He added:

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to imbue you with deserving wisdom as you ensure that your domain is replete with peace and development for the pleasure of your people and residents of Asaba and the environs.”

Okowa's birthday messages to Professor Soyinka, David Mark

Earlier in the month, Governor Okowa congratulated literary giant and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, as he clocked 87.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Okowa rejoiced with the literary icon on the anniversary, noting that Soyinka had remained one of Nigeria’s greatest pride and biggest export to the world.

Okowa stated that Soyinka’s many years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens had culminated in his legendary status, great pride to Nigeria, Africa, and the entire black race.

Earlier in the year, Governor Okowa congratulated former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, on his 73rd birth anniversary, describing him as an inspirational leader.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 8, the governor rejoiced with the family, friends, and political associates of the former military officer who served the country in various capacities as military governor, minister, and later lawmaker.

He stated that the leadership qualities of the former boss of the Senate were worthy of emulation, saying he was a great democrat, astute administrator, and a leader of inestimable value.

