Former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida is celebrating his 80th birthday today, August 17

Prominent Nigerians from all walks of life have been sending their best wishes to the Niger-born former president

Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta state has joined numerous Nigerians in wishing the former president well

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika on Tuesday, August 17, the governor felicitated with the elder statesman for attaining the octogenarian age.

Governor Okowa described General Babangida as an icon and elder statesman. Photo credit: Delta state government

He thanked the former head of state for his contributions to nation-building, recalling that it was during his administration that a number of states, including Delta, and new local government areas were created.

Part of the statement read:

“Your Excellency, your life has been that of service to the people of Nigeria, and as Deltans, we remain grateful for your effort in ensuring that our dear state, Delta, was created in 1991.

“As a national icon and elder statesman, we hold you in very high esteem for granting the most important wish of Deltans at the time you did.’’

Earlier in the year, Governor Okowa congratulated former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, on his 73rd birth anniversary, describing him as an inspirational leader.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 8, the governor rejoiced with the family, friends, and political associates of the former military officer who served the country in various capacities as military governor, minister, and later lawmaker.

He stated that the leadership qualities of the former boss of the Senate were worthy of emulation, saying he was a great democrat, astute administrator, and a leader of inestimable value.

In July, Governor Okowa congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, on his 97th birth anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 29, Okowa remarked that the monarch had provided purposeful leadership for his people.

According to the governor, the Asaba monarch has in the past 30 years on the throne of his ancestors contributed immensely to making Asaba a home for all.

