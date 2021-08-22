The new Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, has been the talk of the town across Nigeria in the last 24 hours

The 37-year old monarch has been asked to unite his people and work towards attracting investment in his domain

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa described the emergence of the new monarch as an act of God no one can question

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Ogiame Atuwatse III on his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday, August 22, Okowa described the successful coronation of the highly revered monarch as an act of God and prayed that his reign would be peaceful and beneficial to the kingdom and humanity.

He particularly commended the Itsekiri people for the peaceful conduct of the coronation and urged the new monarch to chart a new beginning of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among his people and other ethnic groups in the state.

He also charged the people to give maximum support to the king to enable him to lead the kingdom to greater heights.

Part of the statement read:

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Royal Majesty, members of the Warri Traditional Council, and the people of Itsekiri nation on the successful coronation of Ogiame Atuwatse III as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“The Warri Kingdom has always demonstrated that it is peaceful, closely-knit and investor-friendly and I urge the people not to derail from the laudable trajectory.

“As the custodian of culture and tradition of Iwere people, I urge you, your majesty, to work towards the promotion of harmony in the kingdom and its neighbours and to attract more investment to the domain.”

Similarly, former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, August 22 called on the new Olu of Warri to work for the unity of his kingdom and contribute to nation-building.

Obasanjo spoke at the thanksgiving service to mark the coronation of the monarch as the 21st Olu of Warri at the Palace Ground, Aghofen, Warri.

The former president prayed for the new monarch saying that his reign would be long, peaceful, adding that his reign would bring unity and prosperity to Itsekiri land and contribute to the development, unity, and prosperity of Nigeria.

Obasanjo recently paid homage to the newly installed Olu of Warri kingdom in a photo posted on Instagram by a social media influencer, Ubi Franklin.

The former president is seen on his knees, despite his age, paying homage to the new monarch who was crowned on Saturday, August 21.

Obasanjo celebrated his 84th birthday in March while Tsola Emiko, the newly crowned Olu of Warri is 37.

