Controversial Nigerian author Reno Omokri has advised men against giving their girlfriends money

The former presidential aide said when a woman asks her boyfriend for financial assistance, the latter should let her know that she has mistaken him for her father

Nigerians on Facebook soon flooded the comment section of Omokri's post to share their thoughts on it

Nigerian author and former presidential aide Reno Omokri has advised men to stop offering financial assistance to their girlfriends.

Omokri, who took to his to offer the piece of advice, said a man whose girlfriend asks for financial assistance should let the latter know that he is not her father.

Reno Omokri has advised men against rendering financial assistance to their girlfriends. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

In his words:

"When a woman you date tells you she needs money, listen calmly without interrupting, then respond thus, ‘I am sorry, but it seems you mistake me for your father’."

Men shouldn't be pressured

Omokri said men shouldn't allow themselves to be pressured into financing women they are in a relationship with, adding that it is not wise.

He said:

"Don’t be pressured into financing a woman you are romancing. It is nice. It is not wise. Even if she leaves you, what have you lost?"

You won't be lonely

The bestseller author said a man shouldn't think he will be lonely if his girlfriend walks out of the relationship.

In his words:

"Don’t think that you will be lonely if she leaves you. Loneliness is like having no money. Bad friends are like debt. It is better to have no money, than be in debt. And it is better to have no friends than to have bad ones. Loneliness can’t kill. But a bad girlfriend can. Instead of bad friends, learn to enjoy your company."

Nigerians react

Tony Classic said:

"This is exactly my relationship status now. Although we love each other but we know our limits, let your father train you, when I come for your hand in marriage he won't remove all those money I spent while dating you. So let him do the job of a father and not the other way round... If you no gree I mufon with my small life. No hard feelings."

Emma Obasi Okpekwu commented:

"Oga Reno Omokri, this one that you're always hitting the liability women left, right, back, front and center with the bitter truth. Make them no go do meeting for your head oo."

David Chidiebere said:

"Nigerian girls will hate you for this..... but nonetheless you spoke the reality."

