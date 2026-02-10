Shortly after announcing cutting ties with the German Language School, the viral University of Ibadan German graduate has been offered N1 million compensation by the school

The German Language School announced the offer while reacting to her resignation and appreciated her for her honesty and for handling the situation with professionalism and integrity

Mixed reactions have followed the school's statement, with many Nigerians commending their human-faced reaction to the graduate's decision and praising them for not resorting to counterclaiming

The German Language School has offered N1 million compensation to Oluwaseyfunmi, the viral University of Ibadan German graduate who cut ties with the school after working for the company for 13 days.

This was contained in a statement the school released on X on Tuesday, February 10 iin reaction to her announcement of quitting her work for the school.

German Language School hails Oluwaseyifunmi

The German Language School, in the statement released by its team leader, Amani Bonheur, appreciated Oluwaseyifunmi for her honesty and for how she handled the situation with integrity and professionalism.

The school commended the young lady for the outstanding job she did in the 13 days she worked for them, hailing her commitment to quality and expressed great respect for her for protecting the trust of those who look up to her.

The school apologised for the disappointment in the trial session, which triggered her resignation and explained what really led to it.

German Language School offers N1 million compensation

They offered her a N1 million compensation in acknowledgement of her good work, and to make up for the inconvenience the situation might have caused her.

The school concluded by wishing her well in her future endeavours. The German Language School's full statement read:

"Dear Lizabeth (@Seyi_Funmiiiii),

"Thank you for your honesty and for handling this situation with such integrity and professionalism. We truly appreciate the effort, time, and enthusiasm you put into onboarding people for the trial classes — you did an outstanding job representing us and bringing your audience along with genuine care and determination. Your commitment to quality and to protecting the trust of those who look up to you is something we deeply respect.

"We're genuinely sorry for the disappointment caused by the recent trial session. The teacher assigned was new and unfortunately unfamiliar with the online equipment and setup, which led to a disorganized and subpar experience that fell far below our usual standards — and far below what you had every right to expect when you chose to collaborate with us. This was entirely on our end, not a reflection of your judgment or the value you brought.

"To acknowledge your good work, your trust in us, and the inconvenience + credibility impact this caused you, we'd like to offer you ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira) as compensation. This is our way of taking full responsibility and showing appreciation for how gracefully you've handled everything.

"Please let us know a preferred way to send this, and we'll handle it promptly. No strings attached — we simply want to make this right as best we can.

"We wish you continued success in your journey as a polyglot, virtual assistant, and content creator. You deserve opportunities that match your high standards and talent."

See German Language School's tweet below:

Netizens comment on German Language School's reaction

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the German Language School's tweet below:

@DRealBodyLkBenz said:

"As a Nigerian, I’m very angry. I was expecting a counterclaim from you so I could drag the living hell out of you, but you disappointed me by acknowledging your mistake, taking responsibility, and even offering compensation. Just so you know, I’m not leaving empty-handed. Write a two pages 7 paragraphs why you wrote this tweet with ChatGPT."

@onecronos said:

"Please do not take the funds.

"Your community will drag you. Don't accept what will put you on one side against your community. Appreciate them for their effort but above all stand your ground.. Unless you are ready to start."

@irigo_m said:

"I'm not surprised at how this has been handled, even offered compensation and admitted the fault was from your end without trying to double down. Nigerian Brands should learn fr."

@Its_DeSouza said:

"After the first paragraph, the Nigerian in me was patiently waiting for 'HOWEVER' that follows with counterclaim. This is really commendable btw."

@UnilagOlodo said:

"Is this institution not run by Nigerians? What do you mean you're owning up and offering compensation? No excuses or mudslinging or anything? E be like hope still dey o."

German Language School's offer to UI graduate

