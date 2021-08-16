Dancer Kaffy has got Nigerians talking on social media after a post she made about marriage and what people expect from it

Kaffy stated that women have been conditioned to live a life that needs a man to validate their existence, stating that it's contrary to their purpose

The mother of two also noted that men are busy searching for what is not right in the lives of the women they meet

Popular dancer Kaffy took to social media to talk about marriage and what the opposite gender should be looking for from each other.

The mother of two stated that marriage has been reduced to the search of a woman with a faulty understanding of what her role is in the life of her man.

Dancer Kaffy gives marriage advice on social media.

Source: Instagram

Kaffy talks about marriage

Referring to the bible that describes finding a woman as finding favour, Kaffy said many men are finding flavour instead. According to her, marriage is an assignment, not a reward.

Advising women to wisely choose who they submit to, she also urged men to choose wisely who to love.

She said,

"No need to fight. it’s obvious both sides want the same things. it's now up-to you to reevaluate or take a stance on what’s important to you to submit or to love. Just because submission came before love in a statement doesn’t mean it occurs before evaluation of whom it is that you are submitting to."

Read her full post below:

Fans react

momyoba:

"The Bible actually places more responsibility on the man but we translate God's word to suit egos here."

berrylaciousbaby:

"Mama we all need this abeg, relationship is just something else now."

iammelchizedek:

"And CEO of life, they choose what to obey, when it comes to God there is nothing like selective obedient. You don't tell any manufacturer how his/her product should function, just obey and follow what is written on the manual."

pearledcryzstal:

"In the real sense of things, it actually takes love to submit and it takes submission to love.....you cant submit to who or what you don't love and you cant love who you haven't submitted to their desires.....both are dependent variables."

