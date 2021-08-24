The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, describes it as worse so far

According to the report, the governor expressed disappointment over the president’s way of handling critical matters in the country

Governor Ortom made this statement while reacting to the president’s reintroduction of open grazing policy

Benue state- The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has again criticised the president’s way of handling pertinent matters in the country.

Channels TV reports that the governor slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the worst when it comes to the handling of security matters.

Legit.ng gathered that Ortom, who was a guest on a live TV programme, on Tuesday, August 24, expressed disappointment at the way the president has handled certain critical matters in the country, especially insecurity.

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, slammed Buhari's administration, describes it as worst in handling critical matters.

The governor while reacting to the president’s open grazing policy, said:

“Mr President is pushing me to think that what they say about him, that he has a hidden agenda in this country is true,” Ortom said, adding: “because it is very clear that he wants to fulanise but he is not the first Fulani president.

"If Mr President respects the law, the Land Use Act gives governors the power to preside over land administration on behalf of the people that they govern."

It was reported indicates that while the president believes that open grazing could be a solution to the lingering farmers/herders clashes, Ortom believes that it will only worsen insecurity

He said it was disappointing that despite the fact that most states have agreed that ranching is a better way to go in an attempt to resolve the crisis, the president maintained his stance on open grazing.

We’ve gone beyond looking for grazing routes, Falana tackles FG

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), criticised the president's approval to review grazing reserves in 25 states in the country.

It was reported that the human rights activist was reacting to the president’s reintroduction of grazing routes.

The human rights lawyer said the country has gone beyond the stage of looking for grazing routes.

