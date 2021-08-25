Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed the main reason why he uses the media as an avenue to reach out to President Muhammadu Buhari

The Benue state governor said he uses the media now, after the presidency had restricted him access to the president Buhari to discuss security issues

The governor while reacting to recent killings, accused the Miyetti Allah group of continued sponsorship of the herdsmen attack in Benue state and its environs

Benue state- The Benue state governor has again revealed what was done to him by the presidency in recent times.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed that since he had been restricted access to president Muhammadu Buhari, he has resolved to using the media as a medium to reach out to the president.

Leadership reports that the governor said he had been blocked from discussing issues on security and the way forward by those around Buhari.

The prominent PDP Governor, Samuel Ortom says presidency has blocked him from seeing Buhari. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the attacks by herdsmen, the governor accused Miyetti Allah Kautal group of continued sponsorship of herdsmen to attack, maim and ransack communities across Benue State which has led to the displacement of over 1.5 million persons.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Channels TV report indicates that, Ortom made the allegations on Tuesday, August 25, while speaking on grazing reserves and cattle routes recently reintroduced in 25 states by the federal government.

He said there was no land in Benue state for open grazing, but there is land for ranching for any interested applicant.

Ortom said:

“Since I cannot visit the president personally, to tell him the Benue story, I will use the mass media to reach him, because even if the president is not there to listen to me, one person around him may hear and tell him.”

According to him, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, has brought the country to 20 years of retrogression, and when I advised the president on what should be the way forward, they would insult me to divert attention, how can I keep quiet when my People are being killed and displaced.

He added that:

“When I assume duty as the Benue State governor in 2015 I met over N70 billion arrears, and wrote to the President and N28 billion bailout was given to Benue which we are paying now, but now the president is only releasing money to the APC States. No wonder a former APC national chairman said that when you defect to APC your sins are forgiven.”

On the issue of attempted assassination on his life, Governor Ortom said till date he has not heard anything apart from we are still on investigation by the Inspector General of Police, adding that even those they told me that were arrested I don’t know whether they are being prosecuted or not.

Benue State Governor, Criticises Buhari's Administration, Describes It As Worst In Handling Critical Matters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Samuel Ortom, has again criticised the president’s way of handling pertinent matters in the country.

Channels TV reports that the governor slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the worst when it comes to the handling of security matters.

The report further indicate that, Ortom who was a guest on a live TV programme, on Tuesday, August 24, expressed disappointment at the way the president has handled certain critical matters in the country, especially insecurity.

Source: Legit