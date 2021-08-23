Femi Falana (SAN) has expressed concern over the presidency’s approval to review grazing reserves in 25 states in the country

The human rights lawyer said the country has gone beyond the stage of looking for grazing routes

Falana was reacting to President Buhari’s approved recommendations of a committee to review the 368 grazing sites across 25 states and to determine the levels of encroachment

Lagos, Nigeria - Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has again criticised the presidency's approval to review grazing reserves in 25 states in the country.

Channels TV reports that the human rights activist was reacting to the president’s reintroduction of grazing routes.

Femi Falana has faulted President Buhari's move to reintroduce grazing routes in the country.

Source: Facebook

Falana said:

“We’ve gone beyond this stage of looking for grazing routes”.

“As far as the law is concerned, the President cannot, (with profound respect), be talking of looking for grazing routes in 2021, Nigeria.

“The Northern Governor Forum, the Southern Governors Forum, and even the Miyetti Allah group have all come to a conclusion that open grazing is obsolete.”

Falana's comments came days after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recommendations of a committee to review “with dispatch,” 368 grazing sites, across 25 states in the country, “to determine the levels of encroachment.”

Another report by The Guardian indicates that the new move is coming three months after the southern governors commenced signing laws prohibiting open grazing in the 17 states of the region following their meeting in Asaba, Delta state, on May 11 and some days to the September take-off of the anti-grazing laws in the states.

Among other things, the committee recommended the production of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on Grazing Reserves and operations.

Many believe ranching is a better approach to the problem.

Falana added:

“We need a national resolution of this crisis. We need a scientific solution. We need a modern solution to this problem.

“State governors are already investing in ranching.”

Earlier, the Delta state chapter of the Miyetti Allah, Nigeria's herders' association, demanded 30,000 square metres of land in the 25 local governments as designated areas for cattle breeding ground and market.

Reports indicate that the association spoke in Asaba, the state capital, on Monday, July 26, during the public hearing on a bill seeking to regulate livestock breeding, rearing and marketing and prohibit open grazing.

Legit.ng gathers that the hearing was organised by the Delta state House of Assembly Joint Committee on Special Bills and that of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Source: Legit.ng