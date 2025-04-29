President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death of Sheikh Mainasara Liman Habibi, a prominent Islamic preacher based in Zaria, Kaduna state

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound grief over the death of a prominent Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Mainasara Liman Habibi.

Legit.ng reports that Sheikh Habibi died recently aged 67.

The deceased was the national chairman of the Preachers Committee of the Fityanul Islam under the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood.

According to a statement on Monday, April 28, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy), President Tinubu said Muslims would remember Sheikh Habibi as a committed and dedicated cleric who promoted Islamic scholarship and service to humanity.

Tinubu stated that Habibi, in his preachings, also stressed religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and people's unity above doctrinal differences.

President Tinubu condoled the Government and people of Kaduna State, the Zazzau Emirate Council and the leadership of the Tijjaniyya Brotherhood in Nigeria over the loss.

President Tinubu offered prayers for Sheikh Habibi's soul, asking for Allah's mercy and forgiveness for the departed cleric.

Atiku mourns Sheikh Habibi

In the same vein, presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar mourned Sheikh Habibi.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sheikh Mainasara Liman Habibi, a revered Islamic scholar and preacher whose influence extended across Zaria and beyond.

"Sheikh Habibi devoted his life to the service of Allah and humanity, advancing Islamic knowledge, promoting peace, and advocating for religious tolerance and unity among the faithful. His leadership within the Fityanul Islam under the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood left a legacy of scholarship, compassion, and commitment to the greater good.

"Nigeria, and in particular the Muslim Ummah, has lost a voice of moderation, wisdom, and spiritual guidance at a time when such virtues are most needed.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, the Zazzau Emirate, and the Tijjaniyya Brotherhood. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort all those who mourn his loss."

Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah 'Iwo', President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN).

Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, the director of Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria, died on Monday, April 28.

Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan, the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, confirmed the sad update in a statement he signed.

