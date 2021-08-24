Prof. Attahiru Jega has been blasted for claiming the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party had failed Nigerians

According to the progressive governors forum, the All Progressives Congress has not failed Nigerians

The governor's forum declared that Jega did not present any specific validation on his conclusion

The Progressive Governors Forum has faulted the claim by Prof. Attahiru Jega, former INEC chairman, that the two major parties in the country have failed Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement by director-general of PGF, Dr Salihu Lukman, Daily Trust Newspaper reports.

According to Lukman, Jega had no evidence to support his submission, Punch Newspaper added.

He said:

“Coming from Jega, the claim that both the PDP and APC are the same and had failed Nigerians should not be taken lightly."

According to him, the former INEC chairman has not proven the allegation beyond the opinion of people.

He added:

“Both listening and reading the script of the interview, one is tempted to conclude that Jega spoke more as a politician in that interview than the thorough scholar he is.

“Being a Peoples` Redemption Party (PRP) member, it was more about justifying his choice of PRP as opposed to any of the so-called big parties."

