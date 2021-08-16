A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno state, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has spoken about the 2023 election

Ibrahim-Imam said that President Muhammadu Buhari's successor would not come from south-south, southeast in 2023

According to him, the ruling party may pick its candidate from either the north and the southwest geopolitical zones

Maiduguri, Borno - Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, a chieftain of the party has foreclosed the emergence of the APC presidential candidate from the south-south and southeast geo-political zones.

Nigeria Tribune reports that the two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now a chieftain of the APC, made the disclosure on Monday, August 16, on an Arise TV monitored programme.

A chieftain of the APC, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has said that the party would not pick Buhari's successor from south-south and southeast. Credit: APC.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the Board of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Ibrahim-Imam, said the ruling party was not strong in the south-south and southeast zones, adding that it would therefore not pick its candidate from the two zones.

President Buhari's successor may come north, southwest

The APC chieftain who did not foreclose a northern candidate maintained that the ruling party is strong in all the zones in the north and the southwest.

He said he was not aware of the presidential ambition of Honourable Rotimi Amaechi.

The APC leader noted:

“I recall in the days of my tenure as a presidential adviser in charge of the National Assembly when a number of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) senators led by the late Wahab Dosumu actually crossed from the ACN to the PDP. The PDP didn’t go to court then. My friend Senator Musilium Obanikoro defected then, the PDP didn’t go to court."

Kashim-Imam who defended the defection of the Zamfara state governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, from the PDP to the APC, dismissed the suit instituted by the main opposition party to challenge his action as a mere academic exercise.

He further claimed that the erstwhile ruling party introduced the defection of sitting governors and federal lawmakers from the opposition to the ruling party.

