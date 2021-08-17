The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, is already planning on how to remain relevant after the tenure of President Buhari

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has told party members what needs to be done to get the party on a winning streak

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has already promised to defeat the APC in the 2023 general elections

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has suggested that the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be affected when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

Osinbajo on Monday, August 16, told members of the APC national youth lobby group that while the party currently enjoys popularity under the leadership of the president, the case might not be the same after Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Osinbajo says APC members need to work for the interest of the party.

Source: Facebook

According to This Day, he urged the youths of the party to mobilise young Nigerians across the country to join the party beginning from the ward level.

The vice president stated that party members would have to work hard to attract votes into the APC.

Osinbajo said:

‘’Today, the APC can win elections, why not, we have a very popular President who can control significant votes, we have partners everywhere.

“Whereas, in the coming years, when we do not have such a political leader who is as popular as the President, you are going to need to do the hard work. We can’t assume that the votes will all come in.”

According to Vanguard, he expressed confidence in the ability of the youths to get things done in all aspects of political party engagements.

APC chieftain Kashim Ibrahim-Imam speaks about APC presidential ticket

In another news, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, a chieftain of the party has foreclosed the emergence of the APC presidential candidate from the south-south and southeast geo-political zones.

Nigeria Tribune reports that the two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now a chieftain of the APC, made the disclosure on Monday, August 16, on an Arise TV monitored programme.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the Board of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Ibrahim-Imam, said the ruling party was not strong in the south-south and southeast zones, adding that it would therefore not pick its candidate from the two zones.

2023 Presidency: Buni meets Bankole in Abeokuta

Meanwhile, the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, who doubles as the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the APC held a closed-door meeting with Chief Alani Bankole, in Abeokuta, on Monday, August 16.

Chief Alani is the father of a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole led Buni and the two other governors to his father’s house in Abeokuta, for the meeting, Punch Newspaper reports.

