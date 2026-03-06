Nigeria’s Federal Government has announced a new export policy that will take effect in 2026

The directive lists eight items that will no longer be allowed to leave the country, ranging from agricultural produce to cultural artefacts

Officials say the move is aimed at protecting local industries, preserving heritage, and safeguarding endangered species

Export ban on Maize

Maize has been included in the list of restricted items. The government’s decision is expected to ensure food security and stabilise local supply for domestic consumption.

Timber export restrictions

Timber, whether rough or sawn, will no longer be allowed for export. This measure is designed to curb deforestation and encourage local processing industries to add value before distribution.

Raw hides and skins

Raw hides and skins, including Wet Blue and all unfinished leather (H.S. Codes 4101.2000.00 – 4108.9200.00), are prohibited. The aim is to promote Nigeria’s leather industry by ensuring that raw materials are processed locally.

Scrap metals not allowed

Scrap metals are also on the list. By restricting their export, the government hopes to support local manufacturing and recycling industries.

Unprocessed rubber latex restrictions

Unprocessed rubber latex and rubber lumps will no longer be exported. This policy is expected to boost Nigeria’s rubber processing sector and create more jobs locally.

Artifacts and antiquities protection

Artifacts and antiquities are prohibited from export to preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. This measure will help prevent illegal trade and loss of historical treasures.

Endangered Wildlife Species

Wildlife animals classified as endangered species, along with their products, are strictly prohibited. Examples include crocodile, elephant, lizard, eagle, monkey, zebra, and lion. This step is part of Nigeria’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and international wildlife protection agreements.

The government’s decision reflects a broader strategy to strengthen local industries, protect the environment, and preserve Nigeria’s cultural identity. By keeping these items within the country, Nigeria aims to add value through local processing and safeguard resources for future generations.

Here is the list:

The full list is available on the Federal Government's Nigeria Trade Portal.

