The police in Zamfara confirmed that gunmen killed four persons and abducted 50 others in Goran Namaye town

According to the police, the attackers, who came in large number, invaded the town around midnight

Meanwhile, some reports indicated that the criminals operated in the village for more than five hours

In another heartbreak for Nigerians, bandits have attacked another community in Zamfara state, Premium Times reports.

This time, the criminals attacked Goran Namaye in the Maradun local government area of Zamfara state.

In the process, they killed four people, abducting 50 others.

Meanwhile sources said the number of those abducted is more than 70 while 10 were reportedly killed.

The Nigeria police say bandits have abducted 50 people in Zamfara state.

The police, however, said four people were killed and about 50 abducted in the attack, Daily Nigerian added.

According to sources, the criminals reportedly operated in the village for more than five hours after the attack started around 1 a.m.

A source said tht security operatives arrived at the village around 4 a.m. and the bandits engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

Another source added:

“In our house (in Mafara), they are over 50 people taking refuge because of the attack. It was terrible because some of them trekked to Mafara from Gora in the morning. I am sure you know the distance.".

Panic as bandits attack palace, kidnap traditional ruler in Zamfara

Bandits in Zamfara state have carried out a daring attack on the palace of the district head of Adabka in the Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

During the attack that occurred by 12.30 am on Saturday, August 22, the bandits kidnapped the district head, Alhaji Nafiu Shehu.

A resident of the town, Alhaji Mohammed Nasir disclosed this on the telephone that the bandits were armed with AK-47 rifles.

Banditry: 17 Sokoto Communities Relocate to Niger Republic

Meanwhile, over 50,000 residents of 17 communities in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state have relocated to the Niger Republic due to incessant bandits’ attacks.

According to the report, the information was disclosed by the member representing Sabon Birni North constituency at the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha Boza.

Boza said the villagers are currently taking refuge at Tudun Sunnah village, Gidan Runji local government in Maradi state of Niger Republic.

Bandits betrayed - Katsina says

In another news, the Katsina state government has disclosed that paying ransoms to bandits and kidnappers is a waste of efforts and public funds.

According to the state's commissioner for security matters, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, the government at a time offered amnesty to abductors and armed criminals but along the line, it did not work because they went back to their evil activities.

Katsina told Leadership on Thursday, August 19, that the betrayal was part of what necessitated Governor Aminu Bello Masari's call to the people for self-defence.

