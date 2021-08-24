Nigerians were shocked to learn that the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), which is considered one of the safest places in the country, was attacked by bandits on Tuesday, August 24.

The daring gunmen were reported to have killed two soldiers and kidnapped an officer during the attack, according to PR Nigeria.

The Nigerian Defence Academy is a training institution and a citadel of military academy excellence. Photo: Nigerian Defence Academy

While the military has commenced pursuit of the unknown with a view to tracking the attackers and rescuing the abducted personnel, Legit.ng has compiled some likely reason reasons why the security breach at the academy occurred.

1. Lapse in security at the large expanse of the NDA

One major reason why the bandits were able to breach the security at the academy was likely due to security lapses.

A spokesperson for the NDA, Maj Gen Benjamin Sawyer, told PR Nigeria that the bandits sneaked into the large expanse of the NDA and went straight to the officer’s Quarters.

This information indicates that it was possible for the attackers to stealthily gain entrance into the premises of the military institution undetected.

2. The bandits knew where their targets were located

Another fact that allowed the bandits to successfully attack the academy was because they had likely carried out their own intelligence and reconnaissance about the academy to know where the officers’ quarters was before they struck.

This was evident since the attackers went straight to the officer’s quarters after the security breach with the aim of kidnapping senior officers for ransom.

NDA’s spokesperson, Maj Gen Benjamin Sawyer, attested to this fact when he said:

‘’The attack by the bandits must have been well planned following their aimed target area within the NDA permanent site complex.''

3. FG is still underestimating the armoury of the bandits

A third reason why the daring attack on the NDA occurred is that the federal government and the defence headquarters are making the mistake of underestimating the capability of the bandits the same way Boko Haram was underestimated when they just started.

The Nigerian government appears to be playing with fire considering the fact the bandits know they are well-armed to attack the NDA where military officers undergo training.

The fact that the bandits in July shot down an airforce fighter jet only proves that these bandits are armed enough to battle Nigerian Armed forces.

