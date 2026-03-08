EKEDC has announced a planned three-day power outage in the Lekki District of Lagos and Apapa

The outage is due to scheduled network upgrade works at the Lekki Injection Substation.

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to plan ahead of the power disruptions

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage that will last for three days in several parts of Lagos state due to planned maintenance and upgrade works.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers within its network coverage.

Network upgrade to affect power supply

In a seperate notice, the electricity company announced that residents of Apapa, Kirikiri, Ajegunle, Mobil Road, and surrounding areas will experience power outage on Friday, March 14, 2026

While residents of Lekki areas and its surroundings will be without power for 3 days starting thursday, March 13, to Saturday, March 15, 2026.

According to the notice electricity supply in the listed locations will be interrupted daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m to allow the technical team will carry out upgrade works at the Lekki Injection Substation.

The planned exercise will involve extensive works to strengthen the electricity distribution network, improve power evacuation, and enhance service reliability.

The distribution company explained that the maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to modernise the network and support rising electricity demand in the Lekki corridor.

During the exercise, electricity supply to the affected areas will be temporarily unavailable.

The statement reads:

“Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that there will be a scheduled three-day power outage at the Lekki Injection Substation.

“Date: 13th-15th March 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“This planned outage is necessary to facilitate network upgrades aimed at improving operational flexibility, enhancing power evacuation, and delivering better service to our customers.

“Areas Affected: Lekki and surrounding areas (Lekki District).

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience while these improvement works are carried out.”

For Apapa and its environs the notice reads:

"Kindly be informed that a planned power outage will occur on Saturday, 14th March 2026, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Apapa, Kirikiri, Ajegunle, Mobil Road, and surrounding areas to allow Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) contractors to carry out essential maintenance and network upgrades, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Why the updrade is important

Power sector stakeholders say scheduled network upgrades are essential to maintaining electricity reliability. Temporary outages are required to safely install or replace critical equipment.

Upgrades strengthen electricity distribution networks and improve power evacuation capacity. Improved infrastructure reduces system faults and voltage fluctuations but may temporarily affect households and businesses.

Lekki District (3-day outage: 13th–15th March 2026, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily):

Lekki

Lekki Phase 1

Lekki Phase 2

Ajah

VGC (Victoria Garden City)

Ikate

Chevron

Sangotedo

Epe Road corridor surrounding Lekki

Apapa and Environs (1-day outage: 14th March 2026, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM):

Apapa

Kirikiri

Ajegunle

Mobil Road

Wharf Road

Tincan Island

Marine Beach area

Surrounding communities around Apapa

