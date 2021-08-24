Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, seems to have been pardoned and allowed to rejoin the music star’s 30BG team

Isreal recently paid a visit to the singer’s Banana Island mansion and shared some pictures on his Instastory channel

A grateful Isreal heartily thanked Davido's lawyer and other team members who appeared to have interceded on his behalf

Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, has taken to his Instastory channel with an update for members of the online community weeks after he was suspended from the Davido Worldwide Music (DMW) crew

Isreal DMW visits Davido amid suspension.

Source: Instagram

Recall that the individual had been sent packing from the team after coming out to declare his unwavering support for Abba Kyari who was under investigation for alleged dealings with internet fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi.

Isreal’s controversial comment had resulted in Davido swinging into action by suspending him from the team.

Well, the aide’s recent post on his Instastory channel suggests that he has been forgiven for his transgressions and allowed to be a part of the crew again.

Isreal who paid a visit to Davido’s Banana Island mansion posted a photo of his lawyer, Bobo Ajidua, while heartily thanking him for wading into the matter.

He also appreciated another member of the gang who seemed to have interceded on his behalf.

On his main Instagram feed, the aide posted a picture in which he was spotted beside Davido.

See his posts below:

Isreal DMW thanks Davido's lawyer.

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

Although Isreal didn’t make any announcement about the issue of his suspension, many thronged the comment section with different reactions.

Read comments below:

babarex0 said:

"My Broda say hmm. Just maintain dis hmmm. . D more u hmmmm. D safer u get."

detoch10 said:

"Better control ur mouth this time otherwise..."

cherryoflagos6 said:

"Davido my guy that why I love."

mr.jollof_ said:

"@davido with profound humility and sincere representation thank you Sir."

Isreal pleads with Nigerians to beg Davido

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal broke his silence days after reports of his suspension from the singer’s camp.

Isreal in an Instastory channel called on members of the public to plead with the singer over comments he made about the Hushpuppi vs Kyari issue.

The aide added that he never knew the gravity of his words until media executive Ubi Franklin called his attention to it.

