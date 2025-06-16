A man who prophesied about plane crash in June has been trending online following the Air India flight AI171 crash on June 12

On 20th May, the man had dished out a warning to people about what would happen in the months of May, June and July

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video of a man who prophesied a plane crash in June has gained attention online following the tragic Air India flight AI171 crash on June 12.

Perez Ndi, the man who gave the prophecy, had shared his warning on TikTok on May 20, cautioning people about future aviation disasters in the months of May, June, and July.

Man's prophecy on plane crash trends online

The video, which resurfaced after the crash, showed Perez Ndi issuing a warning to various airlines, including those in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

According to a video shared via TikTok, Perez Ndi claimed to have received a message from God, foretelling multiple plane crashes due to people's lack of repentance.

In his words:

"I see other plane crashes in July and I see another one in June. Especially in Asia. Those flying in Europe and Asia. In the month of June. Australian airline. France airline take note, American airline, Canada airline take note, Qatar airline, Belgium flight, Phillipine, Brazilian flight take note. God said he will allow more planes to crash. People are not turning to God. If you don't want to repent, that's what will keep happening. You will take a flight thinking you're going to a destination but it will be your last day of flying. When this prophecy happens, you will remember this day. Today is 20th of May. Pray before you fly. In June and July, the plane crashes that will take place will be so tough."

Reactions trail prophecy about plane crashes

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the prophecy.

While some dismissed it as a mere coincidence, others were left wondering over the accuracy of the prediction.

@SG said:

"In India plane just crushed 12th June 2025."

@Styled by Yalemichelle said:

"I have a fight in July for work, lord please protect us and cover us in your blood."

@kbc said:

"Please pray for the people of UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA."

@Master"K" said:

"Only if they know God's presence, they will understand you man of God. Hosea 4:6 says My people perish because of lack of knowledge". Continue spreading the word of God."

@Christina young commented:

"This is the times we are living in."

@Emmy6ix$$ said:

"Everyday people die. Every day a child is born. A world without end."

@Glory said:

"Me wey no normally like airplane I still dey see more reason why I shouldn't enter flight."

@wisdom said:

"D#$th didn't inform them. it's a reminder that we shd live our lives each day with a repentant heart and cry of mercy. It's not Abt the d#$th bt where to? judgement now begins."

@Green Emerald said:

"A lady missed the flight and now she's thanking God for saving her not that she's perfect but God always has a reason RIP to them all."

@PINKY reacted:

"All this hustle for a life that can be taken from us anytime. Lord please help us may all there souls rest in peace."

@judy_alrayan reacted:

"Everyone talking about the ppl in the plane but no one talked about the people in the building that the plane crashed into like did they die?"

@KhadijahEhab added:

"When you find out that Air India flight 171, already crashed before on October 12, 1976, and it happened again on June 12, 2025 is it just a coincidence? What do you think? I’m praying for all those who lost their lives. May Allah forgive and grant them Jannat al-Firdaus."

Moment Air India crash survivor walked out of scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British father was reported as the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash which sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

An emerging video captured the 'lucky' passenger walking away from the scene of the crash.

