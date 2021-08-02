Davido’s aide Isreal DMW has finally broken his silence days after reports of his suspension from the singer’s camp

Isreal in an Instastory channel called on members of the public to plead with the singer over comments he made about the Hushpuppi vs Kyari issue

The aide added that he never knew the gravity of his words until media executive Ubi Franklin called his attention to it

Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeara, has broken his silence in a post shared on Instastory days after he was yanked off the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) camp for controversial comments he made about the trending Hushpuppi, Kyari issue.

Recall that Isreal in comments posted on his Instastory channel clapped in support of Kyari after a US court said he had questions to answer over alleged transactions with suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi.

Isreal DMW calls on Nigerians to beg Davido. Photo: @isreal_dmw

Well, in a recent post, the aide called on Nigerians to help him plead with his boss to rescind his decision to sack him.

According to Isreal, Davido through his lawyer, Bobo Ajidua, is already initiating plans to completely send him out of DMW.

His post read in part:

"You people should kindly help me to beg my oga not to sack me through his personal lawyer, Jiggy, instead of adding to my current depression of pressurizing him to send me off."

In a different portion of his post, the aide disclosed that he has worked with the singer for nine years and sacking him wouldn’t be of any gain to those pushing for it.

Isreal also explained that he had no idea of the gravity of his words until the likes of Ubi Franklin called his attention to it.

See a screenshot below:

Isreal DMW calls on Nigerians to beg Davido on his behalf. Photo: @isrealdmw

