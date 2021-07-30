A court in the United States has ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police

The ordered arrest is in connection with Kyari's alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi

One of Davido's crew members, Isreal DMW, has taken to social media to defend the cop, highlighting some of his achievements

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Following allegations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Abba Kyari played a role in a multi-million dollar fraud carried out by social media big boy, Hushpuppi, social media has been buzzing.

While different reactions greeted the ugly development, one of Davido's crew members, Isreal DMW has taken to social media to solidly stand behind the cop.

Isreal DMW drums support for Abba Kyari Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@abbakyari75/@hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, the young man disclosed that the officer is a clean man who has tried within his rights to make the country better.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Isreal, Kyari is still in the process of fighting wild armed robbers and kidnappers and he has fully tried so far.

The logistics manager ended his pledge of support by asking if there is a saint anywhere in the country.

Check out the post below:

Isreal DMW supports Abba Kyari Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Isreal talks about Davido and Chioma

It is no news that things seemed to have hit rock bottom with Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma.

Isreal DMW held a question and answer session on his Instagram story channel and fans had questions about Davido and his ex-fiancee, Chioma.

A fan asked about the relationship between the singer and his third baby mama and Isreal noted that it was for God to decide.

Isreal's reply made the rounds on social media and people had mixed reactions to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit