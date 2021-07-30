Isreal DMW has gotten into trouble with his boss, Davido, over recent comments publicly made about the trending Hushpuppi, Kyari issue

According to a source, the singer has instructed Isreal to stay away from the DMW camp until the suspension is lifted

The news of his suspension has stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community

According to reports making the rounds online, a source in the DMW crew disclosed that Isreal’s comment did not sit well with Davido hence the reason for his suspension.

The source was quoted to have said:

“He is on suspension because of the things he says on social media which always involves his boss because of the tag ‘Davido’s aide’. He has been asked not to come around or hang out with Davido. However, Isreal has promised to change,”

Recall that earlier on, Isreal had taken to his Instastory channel praising Kyari and pledging full support for the police officer in light of recent allegations.

The posts have since been deleted from his page.

See screenshots below:

Social media users react to Isreal’s suspension

The news of Isreal’s suspension stirred different reactions from members of the online community.

Read some comments sighted below:

kizzyservicehubltd said:

"Good riddance to bad rubbish."

kuddyskitchenandutensils said:

"Very very good decision."

theseunlah said:

koksiewoksie ging Davido in the mud."

koksiewoksie said:

"Everyone is now awake! Good move by David."

ladyque_1 said:

"Very good. He talks too much."

Isreal speaks about Davido, Chioma's relationship

Just some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW hosted a question and answer segment with fans on social media.

Some fans used the opportunity to ask about Davido and his third baby mama Chioma's relationship.

Isreal did not have a definite answer and noted that any issue concerning the singer and his son's mother is in God's hands.

