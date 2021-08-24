The ban on open grazing in Ondo state has come to stay according to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure

For those who think that the ban on open grazing in Ondo state will not be enforced, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of has a message for them. The governor's message is that : There is no going back on ban on open grazing, Tribune Newspaper reports.

The governor made the declaration when the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of zone 17 in Akure, Ondo state capital, Ene Okon, came to visit him.

Governor Akeredolu says no going back on ban on open grazing.

Source: Twitter

He said:

“Amotekun is established by Law. Let us all work together. It is clear that the essence of the creation of Amotekun is community policing.

“And since the number of police is being depleted daily and the level of crime is increasing, it will be difficult to spread out with your limited number. Since Police can not be everywhere, Amotekun is here for collaboration.”

Open Grazing still on in Southeast, our Govs Only deceiving us, Onyike, Ex-governor allege

Some top leaders in the southeast who are members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have accused state governors in the region of lying about the ban on open grazing.

The Igbo leaders said governors in the geopolitical zone are still far from enacting the law as they have no interest in doing so.

They alleged that the governors who are only into lip-service have abandoned their people in times of great need. The spokesman of the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Honourable Abia Onyike, speaking bitterly on this claimed that the governors set up Ebubeagu, a local security outfit, just to foster their political interest.

Governor Wike Says Ban on Open Grazing Will Soon Get Legal Backing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state government would make it illegal for anyone to openly graze cattle in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 16, at the inauguration of the Isaiah Odoli/Omerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor local government area.

He promised to give the ban on open grazing in the state a legal backing by sending the required bill to the House of Assembly.

