There are claims that the widely reported anti-grazing law in the southeast is yet to take any noticeable effect

Some stakeholders in Igboland are complaining that herdsmen and their cattle are still wreaking havoc in the region

One of those who have given their voices against this unpalatable trend is a former governor of Anambra, Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Some top leaders in the southeast who are members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have accused state governors in the region of lying about the ban on open grazing.

The Igbo leaders said governors in the geopolitical zone are still far from enacting the law as they have no interest in doing so, Vanguard reports.

They alleged that the governors who are only into lip-service have abandoned their people in times of great need.

The spokesman of the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Honourable Abia Onyike, speaking bitterly on this claimed that the governors set up Ebubeagu, a local security outfit, just to foster their political interest.

“The situation is so bad that they fear that they could be reported to Ask Rock as IPOB sympathisers if they dare insist on the proper things being done.

"For instance, the Ebubeagu regional security outfit created by the Governors’ Forum was nothing but a smokescreen set up to pursue the private political agenda of the governors; it has nothing to do with the security of the zone."

Echoing Onyike's concerns, a former governor of Anambra, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, stated that the anti-grazing law is yet to take effect in the region.

Ezeife declared:

“As against the claims in some quarters, there is no anti-open grazing law in any state in the south-east yet.

“This is painful, given that our people have made it abundantly clear that the enactment of the law will be the first most effective step in curtailing the murderous activities of the armed herdsmen in our land."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state government would make it illegal for anyone to openly graze cattle in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 16, at the inauguration of the Isaiah Odoli/Omerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor local government area.

He promised to give the ban on open grazing in the state a legal backing by sending the required bill to the House of Assembly.

