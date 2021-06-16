The ban on open grazing of cattle will soon be enacted into law by the Rivers state House of Assembly

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike explained the benefits the ban would have on residents of the state

Governors from the southern parts of the country recently reached a resolution to ban open grazing in their states

The Rivers state government will soon make it illegal for anyone to openly graze cattle in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 16, at the inauguration of the Isaiah Odoli/Omerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor local government area, The Nation reported.

Governor Nyesom Wike said there is a need to protect residents of Rivers state from marauding herdsmen. Photo: Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

He promised to give the ban on open grazing in the state a legal backing by sending the required bill to the House of Assembly.

The governor stated that the proposed bill was in harmony with the resolution of the southern governors.

Wike said:

“You can’t go to the farm anymore, those who rear cattle, they’ll not allow your crops to grow. Let me say clearly, now that the House of Assembly has come back, we have to submit the bill on Anti-Open Grazing as we agreed in the Southern Governors Forum.''

Wike says the proposed bill is necessary

The governor stated that banning open grazing was necessary to protect farms and avoid anyone being killed.

He said Nigeria was on life support and required prayers from the citizens to salvage the county.

According to The Cable, the governor complained that insecurity has increased since the All Progressives Congress (APC) came into power.

Wike said:

“Since APC came into power, you can now see what Nigeria has turned to. Each day you wake up, you hear people are being killed. If you watch television and read the news on newspapers, you will hear so and so number are killed or kidnapped in so and so state

Senate discloses why it rejected a bill seeking to ban open grazing

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate on Monday, June 14, revealed why a bill seeking to ban open grazing in Nigeria was rejected by the upper chamber.

The Punch reported that Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson for the Senate, explained that the anti-grazing bill was not consistent with the powers of the National Assembly.

Going by the provisions of the Land Use Act, Basiru said the federal parliament could not legislate on land use matters because it remained the preserve of the state governments.

