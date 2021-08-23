Governor Yahaya Bello's support group, GYB2PYB, has lambasted Tinubu Support Group (TSG) over 2023 APC presidential ticket

Governor Bello who said he might accede to people's request to contest for president in 2023, advised Tinubu to support a young candidate

The TSG, however, said Bello should forget the ambition, saying that the governor has failed the Nigerian youth

Lokoja, Kogi - Following a statement made by the director-general of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Comrade Umar Ibrahim over Governor Yahaya Bello's advice to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the 2023 presidency, the governor's support group has reacted.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the director-general of Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello (GYB2PYB) support group, Ambassador Oladele John Nihi, described the statement credited to the director-general of TSG, Comrade Umar Ibrahim, as outrageous and abhorrent.

Governor Yahaya Bello’s group has berated Tinubu Support Group (TSG) over APC's presidency in 2023. Credit: Yahaya Bello.

Source: Facebook

Nihi also said that statement is a stain on the struggles of Nigerian youths who are trying all they could to take over the driver seat of the country and get fitted into the country's corridors of power.

He noted that Comrade Ibrahim has not only failed the Nigerian youths but African youths at large by galvanizing the streets of the country selling an ambition that ought not to have been conceived in the first place.

Nihi further stated that a youth championing the vision of an almost expired era is a threat to what the youths of Nigeria have been fighting, and dying to achieve.

He said:

"One could easily pardon Comrade Ibrahim's high level of ignorance because it's obvious he is less informed as to the happenings in and around Kogi state. He claimed Governor Yahaya Bello to be owing workers in the state and as such, should not be considered for the apex seat in the country.

"Well, Comrade Ibrahim and the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) need to take the business of information more seriously if they are to sell our Baba, the political structure builder who is of a more analogue age, to digital-oriented Nigerian youths. Governor Bello is not only paying workers in full but also grant-in-aid health insurance schemes to workers in the state amongst other juicy benefits.

Comrade Nihi also stated that Governor Bello is occupied with the execution of several road projects across the state's three senatorial districts.

He added that the state's capital is currently witnessing a tremendous transformation different from what has been experienced in previous administrations, saying that Lokoja, the state capital, ranked as the 4th fastest growing city in the world.

The group noted:

"The United States marked Kogi State as a safe zone for its citizens because Kogi State being the safest state in Northern Nigeria, and one of the safest in the country.

"We as an organization are refusing to allow the likes of Comr. Ibrahim and his cohorts drag the country to oblivion and depriving us of growth by refusing the aged fishes to test new waters.

"We, therefore, advise, that before a so-called director-general of a group supporting one of the country's most highly decorated political icons comes out to talk low on someone's personality, adequate research should be carried out."

Group reacts over Yahaya Bello's advice to Asiwaju Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that supporters of Tinubu criticised Governor Yahaya Bello for advising the national leader of the APC not to contest for president in 2023.

It was reported that the supporters under the aegis of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) described the Kogi state governor as a failure.

The group said the performance of the youthful governor done much harm to the campaign by young Nigerians to get involved in politics.

