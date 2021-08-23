Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has made some comments considered offensive by supporters of Bola Tinubu

The Tinubu Support Group suggested that Yahaya Bello lacked the moral standing to speak about Tinubu's presidential ambition

The group passed a vote of no confidence on the ability of the young governor to rule Kogi state excellently

Supporters of Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have criticised Governor Yahaya Bello advising a Tinubu not to contest for president in 2023.

According to The Punch, the supporters under the aegis of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) described the Kogi state governor as a failure.

Tinubu’s group accused Yahaya Bello of maladministration. Photo: Bola Tinubu Ambassadors, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The group said the performance of the youthful governor done much harm to the campaign by young Nigerians to get involved in politics.

It accused the governor of owing state workers several months of unpaid salaries, despite the huge sums of both internal and federally-generated revenues in Kogi, The News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

TSG said:

“We advise that you channel all your efforts into begging and praying for forgiveness for all the sufferings you have inflicted on the good people of Kogi state rather than eyeing the presidency.”

The group insisted that Tinubu remained the most qualified and competent candidate to succeed Buhari.

The APC denies zoning presidential ticket

In another news, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the caretaker chairman of the APC has dismissed the reports claiming the party has zoned the presidency to the southern part of the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Guardian reported that the Yobe state governor said on Wednesday, August 18, that there was no iota of truth in the speculation making the rounds in a section of the media.

The report had alleged that the Buni-led caretaker committee had zoned the president to the south, Vice President to the north, Senate president (south), and deputy Senate president (north).

2023 Presidency: Obasanjo coaches PDP on choice of candidate

Meanwhile, ahead of 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)' National Working Committee has reached out to a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, over the best candidate the party should field, Punch Newspaper reported

In response, he asked the party to consider the pedigree of those aspiring to lead the country in 2023 before picking its presidential candidate.

Obasanjo gave the advice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday, August 19. He urged the party should to look at the way the president of the United States of America emerges from the two dominant political parties.

Source: Legit